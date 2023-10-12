ALCS announcers and TV schedule: Everything to know
By Curt Bishop
Where to watch/announcers
The ALCS can be seen on the FOX Sports Network. It will either be on a city's local FOX channel or FS1. As has been the case since the inception of FS1, the networks will alternate which games they carry. FS1 may take most of the telecasts, depending on how deep the series goes.
The announcers are familiar faces. Last year, Joe Davis and Hall-of-Fame pitcher John Smoltz broadcasted the NLCS and World Series. This time around, they'll announce the ALCS.
On the sidelines will more than likely be esteemed MLB writer and reporter Ken Rosenthal, who also writes for The Athletic and has previously worked at MLB Network. Rosenthal will conduct in-game interviews with players and managers alike, just as he and Tom Verducci have in the ALDS.
The same crew that will be used for the ALCS will also be used for the World Series. That doesn't begin until Oct. 27, but this is an important thing to remember when considering where fans will be able to watch these games.
The same crew will be used for all games of the ALCS and World Series, barring any earth-shattering changes in the schedule for the broadcasts.