ALCS Schedule, Teams, Bracket, Series Standings and TV info
An up-to-date breakdown of the ALCS schedule including the date, time and streaming services that will carry the games.
The Houston Astros are in the ALCS for the seventh consecutive season. They'll be matched up with their in state rival, the Texas Rangers. The Astros and Rangers have dominated their way to this point, but only one of the two teams can emerge victorious in this seven game series.
Now, let's take a look into this series a bit deeper.
ALCS schedule: Dates, times TV info for Rangers vs. Astros
- Sunday, October 15: Game 1, TEX @ HOU, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Monday, October 16: Game 2, TEX @ HOU, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1)
- Wednesday, October 18: Game 3, HOU @ TEX, 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Thursday, October 19:Game 4, HOU @ TEX, 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Friday, October 20:Game 5 (if necessary), HOU @ TEX, 5:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Sunday, October 22:Game 6 (if necessary), TEX @ HOU, 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Monday, October 23:Game 7 (if necessary), TEX @ HOU, 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1)
FOX and FS1 will have the broadcast for the ALCS throughout the entire series. We're obviously looking at a best-of-seven series and the start times will vary throughout with a couple of afternoon games on the docket in addition to the regular nighttime/primetime slots.
MLB Playoff Bracket: Astros and Rangers path to ALCS
The Astros are the only team that received a bye in the first round that has made it to the Championship Series in the postseason. That leaves them having not had to play in the Wild Card round.
In the ALDS, the Astros matched up against the Twins and won in four games. They were in control the entire series, dropping game two before winning games three and four to earn the sweat-free series victory.
On the other hand, the five-seeded Texas Rangers had to play the Rays in Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. They promptly dispatched of them in two games in two lopsided games.
In the ALDS, Texas traveled to Baltimore to play the powerhouse Orioles team that won over 100 games. That didn't intimidate them though, as they needed just three games to end Baltimore's season.
Rangers vs. Astros season series results
As division rivals, these two teams have matched up a ton over the course of the season. In fact, they've played each other 13 times this season. In those games, the Astros have won nine times while the Rangers have won four games.
Most recently, the Astros earned a three-game sweep over the Rangers in early September.
But postseason baseball doesn't care about what happened in the regular season. Anything can happen at any moment. Either one of these teams could come victorious over the next week and a half.