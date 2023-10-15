ALCS Tickets: How much does it cost to get in?
How much money does it cost to get into the American League Championship Series?
The ALCS is finally set with two Texas teams, the Rangers and the Astros, taking each other on in a battle to go to the World Series.
For Astro and Ranger fans, this series is more important than any series they have played over the season. Not only is this against a division rival, but it's for a chance to go win the World Series.
Another thing to note is how close these two teams are, which will help the away team to bring fans in for their away games. This will absolutely create an incredible playoff environment. But how much are these tickets going to cost the fans?
Ticket prices for Astro hosted ALCS games
As of Saturday, the cheapest ticket for Games 1 and 2 sit around $150 for a standing-room-only ticket in Houston.
As the series goes on, the tickets get more expensive. Right now, the average ticket price for a Houston-hosted ALCS game is over $500. These tickets will likely be much more expensive than any of the games hosted by the Rangers and could be more expensive than the NLCS as a whole.
Ticket prices for Ranger hosted ALCS games
The cheapest ticket to Game 3 in Texas currently sits somewhere in the $150-$170 range, depending on the website you use. These are standing-room-only seats and will absolutely sell out as the game draws closer.
The average ticket to the Rangers home games are quite similar to the Astros, sitting anywhere between $250 to $500. The most expensive tickets range over $1,000 for those who aren't scared to break the bank to watch this division rivalry in action.
If the series is to go seven games, they'll return back to Houston and the cheapest ticket will likely be over $250 with the top seats going for well over a few thousand dollars. With the way these two teams have played, seven games isn't an afterthought.