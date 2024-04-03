Alex Anthopoulos didn't even vet one of his offseason acquisitions, for good reason
Alex Anthopoulos skipped his work on one offseason acquisition for the Atlanta Braves, but his reasoning for doing so was well supported.
By Josh Wilson
Since Alex Anthopoulos joined the Atlanta Braves following the 2017 season, he's methodically assessed talent and built a roster manicured for shots at the postseason. The Braves have made the playoffs every year, including the ultimate success of a World Series in 2021.
The central tenet of his strategy for roster building relies on deep insight and research into player performance and potential, which has allowed Atlanta to find top-level talent young and extend them early to get them on bargain deals relative to what they'd get in the open market. That's been the foundation, filling out the rest with trades and fringe signings.
One signing ahead of the 2024 season came with little to no investigation, though, all because Anthopoulos already knew him so well.
Jesse Chavez is the eternal Brave
Jesse Chavez was on that 2021 World Series team in Atlanta. A quick gander at his Baseball Reference page and you're immediately hit with the journeyman effect: A stat sheet that is comically long due to his longevity in the league and the fact that he's bounced around so much.
Chavez has played for nine teams throughout his MLB career, but suited up for no single team more than the Atlanta Braves. He joined them in 2010, found his way back in 2021, and has played for them in 2022, 2023, and 2024.
He didn't start this year with the Braves, though, initially signing with the Chicago White Sox in February after hitting free agency. Chicago gave Chavez a contract to compete for a spot in Spring Training but couldn't find a slot for him, and once he became available again, Anthopoulos pounced.
According to The Athletic's David O'Brien, Atlanta's general manager didn't even do any vetting of the reliever (subscription required), despite not performing up to the Sox's standards to make the final roster. The Braves know him well enough, and as O'Brien also pointed out, like him for some of his off-field traits and what he brings to the clubhouse.
In the end, it might have been the easiest signing ever for Anthopoulos in his Braves tenure.