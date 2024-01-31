Alex Anthopoulos has simple message for Braves fans asking about Dylan Cease trade
Fans of the Atlanta Braves are clamoring for a Dylan Cease trade. However, when asked about a potential trade, Alex Anthopoulos quickly shut down the conversation
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves figure to be one of baseball's best teams entering the 2024 season.
After all, despite losing in the NLDS to the Philadelphia Phillies, they still won 104 games and have captured six consecutive NL East titles.
But even as the Braves enter 2024 as a powerhouse, there is always more that could be done, as some fans pointed out to General Manager Alex Anthopoulos during Braves fest over the weekend.
The fans were asking Anthopoulos about a potential trade for Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease. However, Anthopoulos gave a simple answer to the question, stating that the Braves had "already tried."
Alex Anthopoulos shuts down Braves-Dylan Cease trade talks
As expected, the fans were clamoring for Anthopoulos to make a trade for Cease, but Anthopoulos confirmed what many have speculated over the past month.
Clearly, the White Sox asking price for Cease is incredibly high. By stating that the Braves already tried, it's obvious not only that Anthopoulos agrees with that sentiment, but also that the White Sox haven't exactly budged when it comes to adjusting that price.
Cease would be a major upgrade for an already very solid Braves rotation, but as Anthopoulos noted, it would certainly cost a ton to make it happen.
The young right-hander is coming off a difficult season in which he posted a 4.58 ERA but isn't too far removed from a fantastic 2022 when he finished second in the AL Cy Young race behind Justin Verlander.
Given that talks have slowed down in recent weeks, it is looking more likely that Cease will ultimately begin the 2024 season in a White Sox uniform and won't be on the move until after the season begins.
More than likely, he'll be dealt at the deadline.
But Anthopoulos made clear that the Braves have at least tried, which means Atlanta is a team to watch when the sweepstakes start to pick up again.