Alex Anzalone talks Lions Super Bowl hopes, Dan Campbell, and more in interview
- Can the Lions win the Super Bowl this season?
- What makes Dan Campbell special
- The "Fanzalones"
By Justin Fried
In many ways, Alex Anzalone embodies what it means to be a member of the Detroit Lions. His rise to prominence over the last few seasons has mirrored his organization's rapid improvement to one of the NFL's best teams.
Anzalone is playing arguably the best football of his NFL career and has become an indispensable part of Detroit's defense. The former Florida standout leads his team with 81 tackles in 10 games. No other player on the roster has more than 48.
Anzalone has also added three sacks, eight QB hits, five tackles for loss, and five pass deflections to his impressive 2023 campaign. His 79.0 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranks 12th among all qualified linebackers.
While Anzalone has continued to impress on the field, he's also looked to give back off the field. Anzalone recently teamed up with Campbell's Chunky as part of the company's Chunky Sacks Hunger program, a platform aimed at ending food insecurity.
We recently sat down with Alex to discuss his partnership with Campbell's Chunky and a number of Lions-related topics, including his head coach and his own fan club.
The full interview can be found by clicking this link or by visiting the Stacking The Box YouTube channel. Below is a partial transcription of our conversation.
Alex Anzalone on his partnership with Campbell's Chunky
Justin Fried: "So you’re here today on behalf of Campbell’s Chunky and the Chunky Sacks Hunger program. Why don’t you tell me a little about that campaign, how you got started with it, and why it’s so important to you?"
Alex Anzalone: "This is my second year partnering with them, and they obviously do such great work here in the community and across the country. It's an issue that's near and dear to my heart. Food insecurity is a really big deal. The ability to prove and donate all of these meals to people who are in need is awesome."
What makes Dan Campbell such a special coach?
JF: "I want to talk to you a little about your head coach, Dan Campbell. We can all see his energy and everything on the outside, but to you, what is it that makes him such a special and unique coach?"
AA: "Unfortunately, in the NFL, not everyone is so upfront, genuine, and honest. It's like any other job. People are trying to succeed and sometimes take care of themselves. With Dan [Campbell], it's not like that at all. He's genuine and straightforward, and he doesn't deviate from who he is. As a player, we're not naive to what goes on in the [front office], and Dan really leads the way in that regard. He's just a genuine guy."
Has Alex Anzalone met his Fanzalones?
JF: "Speaking of special energy, I feel like I have to ask you about the fan club that you’ve developed. You’ve got guys showing up to Lions games with long blonde wigs. I believe they’re calling themselves the Fanzalones. How do you feel about all this?"
AA: "Allegedly, it's been going on sporadically. I know it was for Halloween, but it's continuing. The Fanzalones are out and about every game, and I love it. It's cool to see the support. That's the energy that we need as players. It's funny, but it's also great to see."
JF: "It's amazing! Have you met the guys that started it yet?"
AA: "No, I have no idea who they are. I went back and forth with someone on Twitter before the Chargers game, saying he was going to be out and about, but I don't know if he was one of the originals. Maybe social media will help connect us."
Alex Anzalone on taking his game to the next level this season
JF: "You’ve been in the league for some time — I think this is your seventh season — but it feels like this is the year you’re finally starting to receive recognition. What do you think has allowed you to take your game to the next level this season?"
AA: "I feel like last year I played quality football, but this year, it's multiple factors. I'm playing just my natural position of WILL linebacker. Last year, I was going back and forth. We're winning and playing good football. Guys around me are playing fast and confident, too. It just allows me to do my job at an even higher level. Like you said, it seems like every year, I'm getting closer to what I deem my potential to be as a linebacker. When I leave the game one day, I want to be able to say that I reached my potential, and I'm getting there."
Do the Lions have what it takes to win the Super Bowl this season?
JF: "Do you think this Lions team has what it takes to bring this organization its first Super Bowl?"
AA: "Yeah, we definitely have the talent, the culture, and the team to do so. I think that, when people think we were in a rebuild the last two years, that's not necessarily what it was. We had some good quality players, and we just kept adding through free agency and the draft. Now, we're starting to put it together and go on a roll. It's going to be uncharted territory that the Lions haven't experienced in a long time. We have our work cut out for us, but it's definitely attainable."
Dan Campbell's Lions culture
JF: "How do you define what this Lions culture is under Dan Campbell?"
AA: "It's hard because I think the No. 1 word you want to say is 'grit.' That's just emphasized so much. It's not just that, though. We have guys who are flashy and talented players, too. That doesn't necessarily mean they're not gritty, but when you think of grit, you think of hard-working, blue-collar guys. We're also precise, diligent, and talented. It's hard to describe the culture in one word, but Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have been doing a really good job of bringing in the right core group of guys. It just seems like we all mesh together so well. We have the right group of guys to make a great team."
Funniest players in the Lions locker room
JF: "Who is the funniest player in the Lions locker room?"
AA: "That's a good question, let me think. There are a lot of characters in the locker room. The No. 1 player I can think of is Chase Lucas. He's a gunner/special teams guy who was a draft pick last year. He's pretty funny. Jermar Jefferson is really funny. He's a practice squad [running back]."