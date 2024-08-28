Rival teams already have an eye on Alex Bregman, who has outlasted sign-stealing scandal
Remember that whole sign-strealing scandal with the Houston Astros? Well, yeah, that was ages ago. We've moved past it as a society. Unless you're a Phillies fan, in which case Jose Altuve can't set foot in the city without incurring a ceaseless barrage of jeers.
As the bad taste of the Astros' cheating begins to wear off, though, teams around the league are starting to take interest in potential free agent targets — even those associated with that all-time blunder.
Kyle Tucker is surely going to receive a nine-figure deal when his contract expires in 2025, but what about Alex Bregman? The talented third baseman, a two-time All-Star and two-time champ, is about to be one of the offseason's hottest commodities.
There has to be mutual interest in a reunion after so much success in Houston, but the Astros face a potential financial crunch with Tucker's extension coming down the pipeline and Jose Altuve's deal already on the books. Bregman is a beloved figure in Houston — a love he may never find elsewhere — but money talks, and ESPN's Jeff Passan expects interested teams to line up around the block.
"Still, as long as his elbow issues -- Bregman referred to them as 'gremlins' -- don't force a move off third base, he'll have plenty of interest from other teams. Bregman is regarded as a winning player, even as he's one of the last from Houston's cheating scandal to remain in an Astros uniform. Teams admire his attitude and moxie. One general manager who would like to sign Bregman said: "He would completely change our clubhouse for the better.'"
Alex Bregman becomes prime free agent target if Astros don't pay up
Those elbow "gremlins" will keep some front offices weary, but the 30-year-old Bregman has been a staple of Houston's lineup for almost a decade now. He has been up to his usual standard in 2024, batting .259 with a .758 OPS and 21 home runs through 498 AB. The health has been mostly solid this season. Bregman's on-base and slugging have slipped a little bit compared to his career norms, but a strong finish to the season would assuage most concerns around the league.
How long Bregman can effectively field third base will play a major role in determining his value long term. There's no real way to judge that ahead of time, but Bregman still profiles as one of the best two-way hot corner residents in the league. His fielding range (outs above average) ranks in the 90th percentile this season. In addition to 20-30 home runs each season and quality leadership in the locker room, Bregman can flash that leather at a high-leverage defensive position.
It's not difficult to find contenders that would take a liking to Bregman, should he become available. There are enough limiting factors to potentially drive down the price on his contract a bit, which could allow even the smaller market teams to get into the ring. Houston has never shied away from paying its dudes, and Bregman — through thick and thin — has been a beacon for the Astros. Alas, if the roster crunch finally hits, Bregman could be the odd man out.
We have seen Carlos Correa and George Springer get the cold shoulder, as Passan notes. There's a bit more sentimental weight with Bregman, and that flows in both directions, but the MLB is a business at the end of the day. Business can be heartless.