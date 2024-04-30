Alex Bregman guarantees an Astros turnaround after Mexico City 'springboard'
It hasn't been a pretty start for the Houston Astros. But after their series win in Mexico City, Alex Bregman feels that they have turned the corner.
By Curt Bishop
It's no secret that the Houston Astros have had a miserable month of April. 28 games into the season, they own a record of 9-19. That's the second worst in the American League behind the Chicago White Sox.
However, the team appears to be in much better spirits after their series win in Mexico City over the Colorado Rockies. They won the series opener by a final score of 12-4 and took the finale by a final of 8-2. They outscored the Rockies 20-6 over both games.
Even Alex Bregman thinks that the team may have turned the corner in Mexico City over the weekend.
"I know the character of the guys in this room," Bregman said. "I know we have fighters in here that are going to continue to show up and compete every day and prepare correctly and go out and execute on the field. We have way too many good players in here, way too many who know what success is like at this level."
Alex Bregman preaches confidence after Astros' series win vs. Rockies
The Astros do have plenty of talent on their roster. Though they've lost a few pitchers to the injured list, the roster is loaded with stars including Bregman, Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, Josh Hader, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and others.
To Bregman, it was only a matter of time before things got going in the right direction.
"I think we'll see a different Stros team the rest of the year," he said. "We'll be where we need to be by the end of it. I know no one's done it since 1914 or whatever, come back from this start, but we've got a good group in here and we're up for the challenge."
Back in 2019, the Washington Nationals began the season 19-31 before turning things around in June and ultimately winning the World Series as a Wild Card team, beating Bregman and the Astros in the process.
The St. Louis Cardinals also overcame a 10.5-game deficit in the Wild Card race in 2011 before mounting a comeback and winning a title. So, it's possible for the Astros to turn this around.
They have time on their side, more so than the Nationals and Cardinals did when they mounted their comebacks. And with as much talent on the roster as they have, anything is possible, even with all the injuries. They also are only 6.5 games out of first place in what appears to be much weaker than expected AL West.
On paper, Houston is still arguably the best team in the division, even above the Seattle Mariners and defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. The series win in Mexico City could be a springboard and create a chance to build some momentum to get back in the race.
Bregman had a key hit in the eighth inning of Sunday after slashing .216/.287/.268 to start the season. He called the swing on the hit his "best swing of the year." Perhaps it could be a turning point for these Astros as they try and make up for their poor start.