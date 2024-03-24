Alex Bregman hints that Scott Boras is finally going to break his No. 1 rule
Alex Bregman is not acting like a Scott Boras client, even though he is totally a Scott Boras client.
By John Buhler
It is never to late to do the right thing. I mean, even Ebenezer Scrooge was redeemed. Unfortunately, nobody loves collecting other people's money in baseball than the miserly Scott Boras. His reputation precedes itself. He is best known for never letting his clients agree to extensions, always goes to free agency and then sends his client to the highest bidder like their Grade A choice meat.
But what if he is changing his tune? Apparently, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is open to Boras negotiating in-season to get him a new contract to stay put. Wait, what? Did hell freeze over? Is the worst thing to happen to baseball since the 1994 MLB strike decide to pivot in a more player-friendly direction? I am utterly speechless, and you should be, too. We are truly living in a simulation right now.
Again, being open to changing and actually doing it are two totally different things. The road to hell was paved with good intentions, and nobody has put more gold bricks under the hot asphalt than Boras himself. Then again, after getting your ass kicked over and over again this offseason, it might be time to pivot. From Blake Snell to Cody Bellinger to Matt Chapman, all of whom actually got less.
At least Bellinger, Chapman and Snell all have somewhere to play. Jordan Montgomery is still waiting.
Sometimes those that were on top of the world eventually get toppled on. We are all seeing this.
Scott Boras might make an exception to satisfy Alex Bregman's wishes
Look, if I were Bregman, I would want to stay in Houston, 100 percent. This is the only team he has ever played for. He has won World Series there. While other former Astros stars have left in free agency, including Carlos Correa and George Springer, there is a ton of value at merely staying put. It prevents brand erosion. In fact, it amplifies your brand. Does Bregman want to get to Cooperstown?
Although the Astros' days of being the most hated team of all time may be firmly in the rearview mirror, that team went through a lot over the last few years. To stay in a place where the fans love and adore you, why would you ever want to leave if money was no object? Of course, this is a business, as someone has to write the checks to be sent out for payroll. Will these two parties even strike a deal?
Ultimately, an agent is hired to represent a client on their behalf. Sometimes, a player may not know what is best for him and his career, but other times, they know exactly what they want and who they are all about. For Bregman, he is best served taking a hometown discount to keep playing for the Astros, no matter if that hurts Boras' finances. He wants to build his legacy, not grow a bank account.
Then again, this is what you sign up for when you pick Boras to be your representative in baseball...