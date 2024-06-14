Alex Cora could become biggest Red Sox villain since A-Rod
The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees have one of the most heated rivalries in the history of sports, not just baseball. The rivalry is rich full of hatred, legendary games and legendary players. Neither franchise ever wants to see the opposing franchise win a game or win anything for that matter.
But there have been rumors that Alex Cora, the Red Sox manager, could end up managing another team next year. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal was recently asked about this, and his answer has caused many to raise their eyebrows in confusion and potential disgust.
MLB insider mentions Red Sox manager Alex Cora could end up managing the Yankees in the future
Before we go on, Ken Rosenthal stated that he isn't ruling out Cora staying in Boston. That's probably the most likely scenario for Cora at this time.
But Rosenthal also mentioned the Yankees as a team that could have an opening at manager, if things don't go well this year, included on a list with the Dodgers and Cardinals as well.
That's right. There's a world where the Yankees flame out in the playoffs and opt for a manager change while the Red Sox manager Alex Cora is looking for a new home.
Craig Counsell left the Brewers last season to head to a divisional rival in the Cubs. It could be the same scenario here with the Yankees and Red Sox, except there is so much more animosity and hatred in this rivalry than in the NL Central.
This move for Cora could lead to him being one of the most hated men in Boston in the last 20 years. It's a certainty that he would be greeted with boos anytime he returned to Fenway Park. He would be booed whenever his picture was shown or whenever his name was mentioned.
But obviously, this could only happen in a special situation. The Red Sox would have to not extend Cora and the Yankees would have to move on from Aaron Boone. Most likely, one of the two things will fail and this will never enter the brains of the two teams in the rivalry. But there does remain a slight chance and Cora would be the most hated man in Boston if he took that leap.