Alex Cora's bombastic comment proves Red Sox will be trade deadline buyers
The 2024 MLB season has been quite the roller coaster ride for the Boston Red Sox. They've seen their season on the brink of failure, where all the rumors surrounding them were about dealing away their players and entering a fire sale rebuild.
Alex Cora heard these rumors. He felt the disrespect and the doubt from the fans, media and MLB.
Now Boston is five games above .500 and they're in the perfect position to buy. FanGraphs gives them a 31 percent chance to make the postseason and Baseball Reference gives them a 26 percent chance to make it. These odds are much better than they were a month ago.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is adamant that Boston is better than people think
After the Red Sox bear the San Diego Padres on Sunday and officially improved to five games over .500, Boston's manager Alex Cora had a message for the fans.
“We’re a lot better than what people thought,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “So, we’ll take that but at the same time we need to keep improving.”
His belief in his team is absolutely incredible and it likely has the entire clubhouse bought into what he's saying as well. The Red Sox are a good baseball team, and it would be a mistake to sell this year, especially selling on players with more than a year of team control left on their contracts.
Instead of selling and entering a downward tailspin, Boston could look to buy. They could be in the market for pitching, both adding in the bullpen and adding a starter to their rotation. If they wanted to go big, the Chicago White Sox are looking to deal their ace, Garrett Crochet, and he would be a safe, instant upgrade in the Red Sox rotation.
The Red Sox could also look to upgrade their lineup on the right side of the infield. Finding a power hitting first baseman in the market would be tough right now, as the market is extremely shallow. Keep an eye on the New York Mets, as if they struggle and fall out of contention, Pete Alonso would be a dream piece to add at first base.
Either way, Cora is bought in to winning now. The team is bought in to winning now. If the front office is on the same page, the Red Sox could buy and make a serious playoff push this season.