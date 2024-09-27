Alex Cora downplays Red Sox playoff failure
By Austin Owens
The Boston Red Sox have not made the playoffs since 2021 and have officially been eliminated from postseason contention for the third straight season. With the high standards the Red Sox organization sets, their failure to play October baseball in recent history has caused manager Alex Cora's approval rating to drop among Boston fans.
Even when the Red Sox were four games out of the last American League Wild Card spot, Cora was remaining optimistic about making a magical run. He even claimed that Gerrit Cole of the Yankees would be to thank for getting them going if Boston was to make the postseason.
Even if this was merely an attempt to motivate his players, these remarks from Cora brought him a lot of negative attention. Now that the Red Sox will officially miss the playoffs in 2024, Cora has to accept reality.
Alex Cora downplays Red Sox failure
After the Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and saw their playoff dreams vanish, you may be wondering what Alex Cora had to say to his team. Believe it or not, he actually didn't have anything to say at all.
The Red Sox have one remaining series with a division opponent in the Tampa Bay Rays that begins on Friday. It sounds like Cora will wait until that series concludes before addressing the team with any type of motivational message to take into 2025.
Cora claims that the Red Sox clubhouse is "quiet" which he views as a good thing, implying that the team is disappointed in not reaching their goal of making the postseason. While this may be true and these are grown men holding themselves accountable, Cora holding off on conversation with them could very well be interpreted as a lack of leadership which will not sit well with already frustrated Red Sox fans.