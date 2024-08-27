Alex Cora is already seeing red flags with Red Sox top prospect
By Lior Lampert
Boston Red Sox shortstop Marcelo Mayer is among the best prospects in baseball. He's the top-ranked player in the club's farm system and the No. 5 overall on the 2024 MLB Pipeline list.
Despite Mayer's immense talent and upside, health issues have plagued him early in his career. In 2023, his Double-A campaign with the Portland Sea Dogs was cut short because of shoulder inflammation. After overcoming that ailment, he finds himself in the same position roughly a year later.
Per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Mayer has been diagnosed with a lumbar strain and is "likely done" for the season. Unfortunately, injuries have been a recurring theme for the 2021 first-round pick, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora is getting worried about it.
"[Mayer's] had a good season ... There's a lot of potential there," Cora said via Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. "The injuries, obviously, from my end, you know, concerning, to be honest with you. We just got to make sure we keep him healthy."
Despite Mayer being incredibly skilled, his lack of availability has caught Cora's attention -- in the worst way possible. That's not a particularly ringing endorsement from the Red Sox skipper, albeit a fair and honest assessment.
Before Mayer got hurt again, he was stellar for Portland this season. He batted .307/.370/.480 with eight home runs, 38 RBIs and 13 stolen bases across 335 plate appearances. His impressive efforts prompted the Red Sox to promote him to Triple-A Worcester earlier this month. However, the previously mentioned back malady has prevented him from debuting.
Cora and members of the Fenway Faithful will presumably have to wait for 2025 to see Mayer make his minor league at the next level. So, you can understand why the former is getting frustrated as he tries evaluating whether the 21-year-old is a core piece of the franchise's future.