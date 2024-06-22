Alex Cora’s prank on Jarren Duran will only make Red Sox love budding star more
By Scott Rogust
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with their fair share of injuries this year, but there has been one constant in their lineup. That is outfielder Jarren Duran, who has become a fan favorite in Boston for his hustle, speed, and hitting ability. Duran hasn't missed a single game this season for the Red Sox, serving as the team's "Iron Man."
On Saturday, Duran's streak was almost in jeopardy due to a joke from Boston manager Alex Cora.
While speaking with reporters before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Cora revealed that he called Duran into his office on Friday to let him know that he was being given the following day off. Duran's response was "F*** that."
Alex Cora tried pranking Jaren Duran by saying he had Saturday off
Cora certainly got a kick out of jokingly telling Duran he had Saturday off. Well, it's a good thing that it was a joke, and Cora wasn't seriously considering giving Duran the day off because he played a huge role in Boston's 4-3 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.
In the top of the eighth inning, Duran was the game-winning run. After reaching base on a single and making it to third, Rafael Devers hit a sacrifice fly to foul territory in left field. As soon as Stuart Fairchild made the catch, Duran ran full speed to home plate and was ruled safe on a head-first slide.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Reds had the chance to tie the game. Fairchild sent a 90.9 mph cutter from Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen to deep center field. With the ball traveling over the wall, Duran leaped and was able to snag it for the second out of the frame.
Take a look for yourselves.
The Red Sox held on for the 4-3 win after Elly De La Cruz flew out for the final out of the game.
Durran finished the game going 2-for-4 at the plate. Now, Duran has recorded a .283 batting average, a .348 on-base percentage, a .478 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 52 runs, and 90 hits in 318 at-bats.
So yes, it's a good thing Cora was joking about Duran getting an off day because he proved to be the different maker for the Red Sox