5 Alex Grinch replacements USC football needs to finally fix the defense
Alex Grinch is done stealing USC fans' Christmases, as he has finally been relieved of his duties.
By John Buhler
4. Gary Patterson always had great defenses when he was leading TCU
Like Jon Heacock, Gary Patterson is in his mid-60s. He does not have to coach another down on a football field to be considered an absolute legend in the college coaching profession. Although his predecessor Sonny Dykes took the TCU Horned Frogs to new heights last season, Patterson was a defensive institution in Fort Worth for two decades. He is a hall-of-fame coach because of defense.
TCU may be in Texas, but Patterson was not at the flagship program in his state during his head-coaching career. The Horned Frogs did not make the leap to the Power Five until 2012. Although his teams had an up-and-down nature to them, every three years or so, he would have a team capable of finishing in the top-15 and playing in meaningful bowl games. He got more out of less than did most.
At this point of his coaching career, why would Patterson leave Texas, or retirement, or whatnot, to go to a powder keg that is USC football? To get the credit he deserves as an all-timer! Imagine pairing a Lincoln Riley offense with a Patterson defense, one that TCU won prolifically with upon joining the Big 12. Depending on how their rapport is from Riley's time at Oklahoma, this is not the craziest pairing.
If Riley were to spurn USC for an NFL head-coaching opportunity in a year or two, here is Patterson!