Alex Verdugo turns full Red Sox villain with latest comments on Yankees
Alex Verdugo switched sides in the famous Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. His latest comments won't sit well with Red Sox fans.
By Curt Bishop
Last winter, The Boston Red Sox traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees.
Verdugo had spent the past four seasons in Boston after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Mookie Betts trade.
The young outfielder has now experienced both sides of the famous Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. But his latest comments on his brief time in New York suggest he may have a preference towards one side.
Despite not having spent much time with the Yankees, Verdugo seems to really enjoy playing in the Bronx.
"This is probably my favorite clubhouse I've ever been in," Verdugo said about playing for the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo adds fuel to fire in Red Sox-Yankees rivalry
This certainly is not going to sit well with Red Sox fans.
Several players have played on both sides of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. Some notable examples include Johnny Damon, Mike Lowell, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Kevin Youkilis.
Verdugo is the latest to experience both sides, and it appears that he has chosen a side in this historic rivalry.
Granted, it likely isn't a shot at the Red Sox, but the team never had much success while Verdugo was in Boston. The Yankees on the other hand came into Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics with a record of 15-7, the second best in the American League.
New York does have plenty of stars on the roster. Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Anthony Rizzo, Juan Soto, and Anthony Volpe are all key pieces on the Yankees' roster. Gerrit Cole also will be back in June.
So, it's understandable as to why Verdugo likes playing in New York. He has a bigger role than he ever did with the Dodgers, and the team is better than most of the Red Sox teams he was a part of.
Still, these comments definitely aren't going to sit well with Red Sox fans. Like New York, Boston has one of the most passionate and emotionally charged fanbases in all of sports.
Seeing a former star with the Yankees and enjoy New York more than Boston can't feel good for Boston fans.
The Red Sox own a record of 13-10 and sit 2.5 games back of the Bronx Bombers in the AL East, currently occupying third place. The Red Sox have performed better than expected but still aren't quite on the level of the Yankees, where Verdugo is enjoying what he calls the best clubhouse he has ever been a part of.
The 27-year-old is hitting .256 with two homers and seven RBI to start the 2024 season.