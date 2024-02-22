All Cap: Family of Michigan star refutes rumors of transfer to Alabama
The family of Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson shut down rumors that he was transferring to Alabama.
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines won their first national championship since the 1997 season but have seen a mass exodus, so to speak. Head coach Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL to take the same position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Plenty of assistant coaches moved on to other programs18 Michigan players were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., starting on Feb. 26.
Then there was the transfer portal. The Wolverines lost safety Keon Sabb to Alabama via the transfer portal. It appeared that Michigan was set to lose another piece of their secondary to Alabama in cornerback Will Johnson. That would have been quite the get for Kalen DeBoer, who knew first-hand what Johnson would bring when coaching the Washington Huskies in this past season's CFP National Championship Game against Michigan.
Rumors indicated that Johnson was set to transfer to Alabama to join Sabb. Well, Johnson's father Deon relayed a message from his son to On3 Sports' EJ Holland about the Alabama rumors.
“Alabama… As William, put it to me, ALL CAP,” said Johnson's father.
Will Johnson calls Alabama transfer rumors 'All Cap'
It appears that Sherrone Moore will have Johnson remain an integral part of their secondary. A transfer to Alabama is not happening, per the cornerback himself, via his father.
Johnson, a Michigan native, was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and the fourth-best cornerback in the entire nation, per 247Sports. In his first season playing for the Wolverines, Johnson recorded 28 tackles, 12 defensive stops, three pass breakups, and three interceptions. In pass coverage, Johnson allowed 28 receptions for 353 yards and two touchdowns on 50 targets, per Pro Football Focus. Johnson earned Freshman All-American honors.
This past season, Johnson played a pivotal role in the team winning their first title in over 25 years. Johnson won the CFP National Championship Defensive MVP after recording two tackles and one interception while allowing just two receptions for 11 yards on six targets in the 34-13 win over Washington.
In all, Johnson recorded 20 tackles, six assisted tackles, seven defensive stops, four interceptions, and two pass breakups. In coverage, Johnson surrendered 17 receptions for 267 yards and zero touchdowns on 38 targets, while allowing an NFL passer rating of 29.1, per Pro Football Focus.
With the Big Ten expanding with the additions of Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Washington, Michigan can take solace in the fact that Johnson won't be leaving for Alabama.