All Rise: Aaron Judge becomes fastest player to 300 career home runs
The New York Yankees have two hitters in their lineup that have an argument for being the best hitter in the game today. But if you have watched a Yankees game, the odds are you were anxiously awaiting Aaron Judge to come up so you could see one of his mammoth home runs.
By the time that Judge got to around 250 career home runs, it became obvious that he was going to reach 300 career home runs in less games than anybody else in league history. The question was no longer if he would set the record, but how quickly he could do it.
On Wednesday night against the 29-92 Chicago White Sox, Judge would finally record that 300th career home run, making him the fastest to reach this number, by games played, in league history. And it's not even close.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
All Rise: Judge records 300th career home run in career game number 955
Let's set the stage for the inning that broke history.
The Yankees came into the eighth inning winning 4-2. Volpe led off with a double, followed by an Oswaldo Cabrera single to score him. DJ LeMahieu would strike out (figures), followed by a Verdugo double to score Cabrera. For those keeping track, that makes it 6-2 in favor of the Yankees with a man on second and one out. Juan Soto came to the plate and Grady Sizemore opted to walk him.
What?
Yes. The White Sox opted to walk Soto to bring up Aaron Judge. That's not a typo and I couldn't believe my eyes either.
After working a 3-0 count, Judge got a 94 mph sinker and he did this:
The laser, record-breaking 361-foot home run had a 110.1-mph exit velocity and 23-degree launch angle.
With this home run, Judge would pass Ralph Kiner as the fastest player to reach 300 career home runs in MLB history. Kiner did it in 1,087 games. Judge did so in game No. 955. Almost an entire 162 game season quicker than the legendary Kiner.
With this monumental achievement out of the way, Judge and the Yankees now turn their focus completely onto the AL East division race, the AL pennant and the World Series championship.
Judge also has his eyes locked on the AL MVP trophy, which may already be on its way to the Captain's residence.