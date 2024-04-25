All signs point to Packers taking future star with midwest ties in first round
NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has the Green Bay Packers selecting a midwest star in the first round in his latest mock draft.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers shocked the world this past season by making a run all the way to the NFC Divisional Round, where they nearly upset the San Francisco 49ers. This all took place in Jordan Love's first year as their starting quarterback with the youngest roster in the entire NFL. The future is bright for the Packers, and they are going for another deep playoff run based on their signings of running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney.
Green Bay can add even more young talent to their roster through the NFL Draft, starting on Thursday night. The Packers hold the 25th pick in the first-round, so they'll be picking late. But, who could they be targeting?
NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday night, and had the Packers selecting Iowa stud defensive back Cooper DeJean.
"The Packers have loaded up on defense in recent drafts and they stay at it here. DeJean can play nickel back, outside corner and he could develop into a really good safety, as well," writes Jeremiah.
This feels like a move the Packers would make. They prioritized bulking up the defense in the first round in the past three years. Drafting a defensive back out of Iowa who is being labeled a stud, jack-of-all-trades defensive back would really help the Packers.
DeJean did have some uncertainty upon entering the pre-draft process. This past November, DeJean suffered a broken leg that forced him to miss the rest of the Hawkeyes' season. That forced him to sit out of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and Iowa's Pro Day. He did, however, workout for team scouts a couple of weeks ago.
Through his three years at Iowa, DeJean recorded 120 total tackles (85 solo, 35 assisted), 13 passes defended, and seven interceptions.
DeJean is one of the top cornerback prospects in the NFL Draft alongside Alabama's Terrion Arnold and Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell. However, teams could view DeJean as more of a nickelback or even a safety. But the talent is there where teams will have no issues taking him and figuring out where to play him afterward.
While DeJean is mocked to the Packers by Jeremiah, that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to happen. Considering how late Green Bay selects, he could be off the board, or they decide to take another prospect.