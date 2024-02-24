All-Star Break Recap: Things you might have missed
if you've been avoiding the NBA since Sunday, here's what you missed during the All-Star break.
By Kyle Delaney
Giannis Antetokounmpo details the Bucks' constant change
Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is having one of the best years of his career individually, the Milwaukee Bucks are struggling as a team. In an interview with The Athletic's Eric Nehm, Giannis opened up about the Bucks lack of cohesion this season, what Doc Rivers brings to the team, and how Lillard and him used the All-Star weekend to their advantage.
According to Antetokounmpo, this season has been hard since the Bucks have had to deal with, "so many changes, so many injures, ...all of the BS." Antetokounmpo told The Athletic, "We can start from f****** ownership, changed. Coach, changed. Coach, changed again." In fact, Doc Rivers is the fourth coach the Bucks have had in less than six months.
Since Rivers took over, the Bucks have gone 3-7. The Bucks ranked second in offensive efficiency under Adrian Griffin. Now, with Rivers at the helm, the Bucks are 24th in that same category, scoring 11.9 points per 100 possessions. Although Rivers has struggled on offense, he has turned around the Bucks defense. Under Griffin, the Bucks were 21st in defensive rating. Today, they are the league's 10th best defense.
Despite the bumpy start, Antetokounmpo said Rivers taking over as head coach has brought him "peace of mind" and admits he no longer needs to emphasize leadership as much as he did to start the season with Griffin.
On a positive note, Antetokounmpo said how All-Star Weekend gave him the opportunity to bond with his new teammate, Damian Lillard. "We were able to have conversations about where our team has been lately and what we want to do, how we can help each other better." Lillard also told the Athletic he thought it was "a positive weekend" since the duo had "a lot of interactions."
One thing Antetokounmpo made abundantly clear is how much he believes in his teammates, spoecifically Damian Lillard. "Down the stretch, he’s going to get the ball," Antetokounmpo said. "There’s nothing else that we will do. I don’t know how else to put it. I don’t know what else to say."
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, 8.5 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics. Hopefully, Milwaukee can find their rhythm. In the end, the last thing the Bucks want is another early exit like last season.