All-Star hangover: Logan Webb admits he'd partied hardy the night before 2024 All-Star appearance
The MLB All-Star Game features the most intense action between all of the big All-Star Games in professional sports. The NFL Pro Bowl is just a glorified flag football game that many people opt out of anyway, while the NBA All-Star Game showcases intense pace and offense, but no effort on defense.
MLB's All-Star Game typically features the league's best pitchers throwing their best stuff against the league's best hitters. It's awesome.
And sometimes, there are some pretty funny stories that emerge from the Game's festivities. This year's funniest story surrounds San Fransisco Giants pitcher, Logan Webb.
Giants star Logan Webb admits he was hungover for his 2024 MLB All-Star appearance
Webb recently admitted on an episode of JM Baseball's The Chris Rose Rotation podcast that the date of the 2024 All-Star Game, one he pitched in, was one of the most hungover days of his life.
"I had a lot of Red Bulls, I got Tylenol in me, 'cause I'm trying to get the hangover out of me, and I think I wasted all of my good pitches in the bullpen," Webb said (39-minute mark). "It was all I had. I wasted all of them.
"Then I go from the bullpen, and I jog out to the mound. And the only thing I'm thinking is, 'Don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up, don't throw up.' And it's a long jog."
"I think my first pitch almost didn't make it to [Los Angeles Dodgers catcher] Will Smith, and I would've felt real bad about that," Webb said.
Webb proceeded to pitch like somebody who was hungover as well. Webb gave up three hits, three runs and had a strike percentage below 50 percent in his one inning of action.
Webb also admitted that he felt bad for his teammates after surrendering their three run lead.
"I got out of there, I got out of the game, and I felt so bad," Webb said. "I was like, seven million people watching, I said, 'This team is going to hate me,' and I'm walking into the dugout going, 'My bad guys, my bad guys.' And every superstar you could think of that was on that National team was like, 'Dude, who gives a f--k.'"
Webb will certainly have the opportunity to redeem himself in future All-Star Games. While this was, surprisingly, his very first All-Star appearance, it certainly won't be his last.
Webb finished second in Cy Young voting last season, yet didn't receive an All-Star Game nod. He's thrown to a sub-3.50 ERA in each of the last four seasons.