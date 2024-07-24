Allisha Gray submits one of the best All-Star weekend performances of all time
Allisha Gray was the lone Atlanta Dream All-Star representative in Phoenix this past weekend. She was named to her second straight All-Star game. But before the big game between Team USA and Team WNBA a big competition went down between the best of the best in the skills challenge and three-point challenge.
In addition to her All-Star appearance, she was named to participate in the three-point shooting contest and skills challenge. The winner of these challenges takes home some cash, a trophy, and a title name. So Gray was taking the challenge very seriously.
Gray took it so seriously that she became the first player to win both the Skills Challenge and the 3-point contest. It didn't come easy for her, though. Gray won the skills challenge by finishing in 32.1 seconds in the last round. She got by Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury, who scored a 34.5 and also had the home-court advantage.
“I felt like I was warmed up after the skills challenge, running all over the court,” Gray said after the victory. “I was a little fatigued from the skills challenge, but I was locked in because I knew another $55K was on the line.”
She then participated in the 3-point contest where she dropped 22 points in the final round. She out lasted New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones by one point, however if Jones made her final money ball shot, Gray would've lost.
The winner of each competition receives $2,575 from the league for each victory. However, she also received $110,000 from Aflac as part of a partnership between them and the WNBPA. So by winning both contests Gray took home $115,150.
Taking home that much money was a lot for Gray. It was so much that she took home 62 percent of her 2024 WNBA salary of $185,00.
"Now that I think about it, had a good nap, maybe I'll go on a little golfing spree, shopping spree," Gray said to ESPN's Holly Rowe, after saying earlier that she might use the $55,000 to start a business.
"It’s very cool. Now I’m glad I accepted the call when they asked me to play in both of them,” Gray said . “Now I get another $55K in my pocket.”
This season, Gray is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per season on a 7-17 Dream squad. Later, during the All-Star weekend, she dropped 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and five steals in Team WNBA's win against Team USA.
It's safe to say Gray had a successful weekend on both Friday and Saturday nights.