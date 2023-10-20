Alternate angle of Adolis Garcia’s spectacular Game 5 home run is pure baseball art
Adolis Garcia's go-ahead home run in the sixth inning of Game 5 was a legend-building moment. It looks even more dramatic from the ground.
Neither the Texas Rangers nor the Houston Astros had led at home during an ALCS that favored the road team. That is until Adolis Garcia stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The right fielder, who had already hit three home runs in the postseason, made his mark by smacking a ball into the left center field stands to put the Rangers up 4-2.
It was a wild moment live on the FS1 broadcast.
But the follow-up wide angle from field level truly put the home run into persepective. It was art, pure and simple.
Alternate angles of Adolis Garcia's home run are pure art
That visual is immense. The audio of Rangers fans erupting at Globe Life Field is even better.
It literally doesn't get better than that. Playoff baseball is a special time of year and crowd reactions like that are what prove it.
The job wasn't done for the Rangers, but Garcia's blast was one of the moments of the series.
Texas had the chance to take the lead there because of the heroics of Marcus Semien in the top of the sixth. His impressive defensive play with the bases loaded got the Rangers out of a pickle trailing just 2-1.
The home team has lost every game in the ALCS so far. The Rangers won both games in Houston to take a 2-0 but the Astros fought back in Game 3 and 4 to even the series. With the first lead of the season at home for either team, Texas is hoping to take back control.
If they do, they can certainly thank Garcia for the boost in a clutch moment.
He went into Friday's game batting .282/.300/.538 during the postseason. He logged his fourth home run and 12th hit in 10 games.