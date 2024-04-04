Alternate angle of Alex Verdugo's huge home run is just embarrassing for D'Backs fans
D'Backs fans have to be embarrassed looking at an image like this.
The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the 2024 campaign as legitimate World Series contenders. They've earned that label after not only making it there in shocking fashion last season, but adding players like Eduardo Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez, Joc Pederson, and Jordan Montgomery.
Sure, they might not be as loaded as the Dodgers, but they showed last season that they don't have to win the division to make a deep playoff run. Frankly, they weren't even as good as the Dodgers last season and still upset them in the NLDS.
Arizona has the pieces to compete and the hype surrounding them, but that still hasn't changed how Chase Field looks when a team like the New York Yankees comes to town. We saw that on this alternate angle of Alex Verdugo's clutch home run.
Alternate angle of Alex Verdugo's home run could not look worse for Diamondbacks fans
Spotting one Diamondbacks fan in that picture would be like trying to find Waldo. It's very, very hard.
Yankees fans completely took Chase Field over and you can see it from this home run.
I mean, listen to the roar of the crowd. It's as if the Yankees are playing a home game. This isn't anything new as Yankees fans travel extremely well and come from all over the world, but this is downright embarrassing. This is the first homestand of the season coming off a season in which Arizona won the NL Pennant. Diamondbacks fans couldn't have shown up at all?
Yes, it's a weekday afternoon and people are working, I get that, but c'mon. This can't happen. Not for a team that just won the Pennant.
Verdugo's home run was a huge one, giving New York the lead in the tenth inning. it was his first home run as a Yankee and couldn't have come at a better time. They'd blow that lead in the bottom half of the frame, but the Yankees would win a wild game 6-5 in 11 innings to take two of three from Arizona. Perhaps help from the crowd helped New York take this game on the road.