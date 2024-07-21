Alternate angle of Julio Rodriguez collision is downright terrifying
Seattle Mariners superstar outfielder Julio Rodriguez left Sunday's game against the Houston Astros with a right leg injury suffered while playing defense. He was able to leave the field with the help of trainers and put some weight on it, which is a good sign.
The visuals, however, of the injury are quite scary for Mariners fans and, really, baseball fans overall watching one of the most fun players in the game suffer such an injury.
During the top of the sixth inning, Rodriguez was on his horse to try and catch a long, deep fly ball from Yordan Alvarez into centerfield. The electric outfielder did his best Ken Griffey Jr. impression as he sprinted and leapt into the wall to try and make the grab. However, not only did he fail to come down with the catch, his collision with the wall left him hurt.
His reaction and the scenes after weren't good for the Mariners star already. But it looks even worse when you see it from more angles.
Alternate angle of Julio Rodriguez collision with OF wall is as scary as it gets
An alternate angle of J-Rod's leap into the wall shows terrifying contact with him and the outfield wall, specifically with his right leg and how he collided initially.
The bend of that foot and that ankle as it makes contact with the wall look anything but good. It's a good sign that he was able to put some weight on it and only required minor assistance from the trainers but it's still not good overall.
An injury to arguably their most important player is the last thing the Mariners need, though. Just over a month ago, Seattle had a 10-game lead in the AL West and seemed as if they might run away with the division. Instead, the Astros have gotten red-hot while the M's have faltered, allowing Houston to not just catch them but overtake them in the division, going into Sunday's series finale with the Mariners trailing the Astros by a game.
We can certainly hope that the Rodriguez injury isn't serious but the different angles of the collision into the wall don't make anyone feel better about it.