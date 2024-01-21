Alternate angles of Lions’ game-sealing touchdown make win feel even more epic
The Detroit Lions clinched a spot in the NFC Championship Game after Amon-Ra St. Brown's game-sealing touchdown. Check out some alternate angles of the touchdown.
By Scott Rogust
This isn't the same old Detroit Lions. Once known as the bottom-dwellers of the NFL and being the first team to go 0-16 in a season, the Lions are now one win away from reaching their first Super Bowl.
On Sunday, the Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in the Divisional Round to clinch their spot in the NFC Championship Game for the second time in their franchise's history. Now they advance to take on the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in Super Bowl 58 on the line.
The victory became that much clearer for excited Lions fans inside Ford Field in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jared Goff connected with star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on a nine-yard touchdown pass, thus giving them a 31-17 lead.
You saw the broadcast video of the game-sealing touchdown. Now, let's look at some of the videos of the score from those inside Ford Field, courtesy of Evan Fox of The Pat McAfee Show and Twitter user "@NatSparbeck."
Check out alternate videos of Lions' game-sealing touchdown vs. Buccaneers
Ford Field was once again electric during this Lions' playoff run. Last week, the Lions picked up their first playoff win since the 1991 season when they beat the Los Angeles Rams and former quarterback Matthew Stafford 24-23 in the Wild Card Round. Now, the Lions are in the NFC Championship Game and just one victory away from heading to Las Vegas.
While St. Brown's touchdown did increase Detroit's lead, Tampa Bay wasn't going away. Quarterback Baker Mayfield cut the Lions' lead to 31-23 after a 16-yard touchdown pass to star receiver Mike Evans. And, with a little under two minutes remaining in regulation, the Buccaneers had the chance to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Mayfield threw a pass in the middle of the field intended for tight end Cade Otton on the second play of that drive. But Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted it, thus officially winning the game for the Lions. Here's a field-level view of the interception, courtesy of NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
Lions fans will either have to make the trip to Santa Clara for the NFC Championship Game or watch from home. Those fans certainly hope that this won't be the final game of the season and hope they can buy some tickets for Las Vegas to watch the team compete in Super Bowl 58.
The Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game takes place on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.