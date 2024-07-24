Alvin Kamara might be sending Saints a message with cryptic IG post
By Lior Lampert
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara left the team's final minicamp session last month because of contractual matters that have yet to get addressed. Naturally, his attendance at the start of training camp has since been in question.
Amid the uncertainty, Kamara has joined fellow Saints veterans in reporting to Crawford Field in Irvine, California, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
But despite his attendance, Kamara is frustrated by the lack of traction in negotiations if his recent social media activity is any indication.
Shortly after arriving at the facility promptly with his teammates on the eve of New Orleans taking the field, Kamara posted a cryptic Instagram story.
Notably, Kamara is standing alongside former NFL halfback Marshawn Lynch, potentially referencing a well-documented moment from his successful 12-year career.
In 2015, Lynch famously and repeatedly told reporters he was only present for his media availability ahead of Super Bowl XLIX to avoid getting fined. Seriously. The former five-time Pro Bowler spent about five minutes continually uttering some variation of the same thing.
"I'm just here so I won't get fined," Lynch made abundantly clear with his legendary interview.
Is Kamara subtly delivering the same notice to the Saints? Players who don't show up are subject to monetary penalties. Perhaps he's only there to dodge any fees.
Despite everything, Saints head coach Dennis Allen anticipates having Kamara at his disposal when New Orleans begins practice Wednesday. Moreover, general manager Mickey Loomis commended the soon-to-be 29-year-old for his presence regardless of the standstill between the two sides.
Kamara is owed $10.2 million for 2024 and is on New Orleans' payroll for the following campaign with a $22.4 million salary. His cap hit balloons in 2025, slightly above $29, making it nearly impossible to part ways with him. However, with little guaranteed money remaining on his current deal, the Saints could release him before then and gain considerable financial relief.
This situation remains fluid and subject to change, but Kamara is physically with the Saints for training camp and on the roster for now. Nonetheless, he may not be pleased with the circumstances based on his mysterious, ominous and captionless Instagram photo.