Did Alvin Kamara send a subtle shot at Saints coach Dennis Allen?
Saints running back Alvin Kamara expressed his frustrations about the state of the offense and may have taken a slight jab at his head coach.
By Kristen Wong
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is more than aware of the team's offensive woes this season. Like many NOLA fans, he expressed his frustration toward the offense's ongoing "lull" and may have even slighted head coach Dennis Allen in the process.
The Saints are coming off a 26-9 defeat to the Buccaneers, a divisional loss that could have heavy consequences for NOLA's playoff hopes this season. Sitting 2-2 in the NFC South, the Saints had anticipated a much more efficient offense in 2023 helmed by marquee free agent acquisition Derek Carr.
Carr battled through a shoulder injury to play in Week 4, yet he visibly struggled on the field and threw for just 127 yards and no touchdowns. That game marked Alvin Kamara's return from his three-game suspension, and one of the bright surprises was seeing Kamara get hyper-involved in the passing attack; Kamara finished with 13 catches for 33 yards.
Other than a few nice passing sequences, though, the Saints' offense doesn't look too improved from last year, or the year before that. What's with the broken passing and running game? Kamara and the Saints are still trying to figure out. The veteran running back called the problem a "two-year lull," which would put the start of the team's offensive issues right around Dennis Allen's promotion to head coach.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara hits Dennis Allen with a stray bullet
In Allen's defense, he had to work with a carousel of quarterbacks in his first year as head coach in 2022. The glory and glamour of the Sean Payton era didn't do him any favors, either.
In 2022, the Saints' offense ranked at the bottom of the league in total yards and points (19th and 22nd). It feels unbelievable that roughly seven years ago, the offense had ranked first and second in those respective categories, albeit with a prime Drew Brees under center.
In 2023, the offense continues to underperform across the board even with noticeable improvements at key positions. Derek Carr replaced Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas is back, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are taking the next step in their development, and Kamara appears fully healthy -- all that said, the offensive line could be dragging the team down. 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning still hasn't proven to be a reliable starter in the trenches, and Cesar Ruiz experienced a steep decline, among other disappointments.
The Saints will look to bounce back from Week 4's deflating defeat in a nervy matchup against the Patriots this Sunday.