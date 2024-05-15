Alyssa Thomas adds another WNBA triple-double record to her resume
As the tip-off slowly approached, the sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena was filled with energy and a loud ovation as Caitlin Clark was announced in the starting lineup. Clark played rock paper scissors with Erica Wheeler and it was at that point that Alyssa Thomas took it personally.
Thomas captured her ninth career triple-double on Tuesday night and finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. All night she constantly moved without the ball and initiated contact against the Fever.
Every season, AT finds ways to improve her game and elevate her teammates around her. She leads by example and plays with a high motor which is contagious. Tuesday was no different as she played point-forward in spurts to help carry the load for the Connecticut Sun's new starting backcourt.
In addition to her impressive stat line, she shot 4-of-8 from the field which makes her so dangerous on offense. She doesn't force shots. She is efficient and plays to her strengths.
Connecticut defeated Indiana, 92-71, and Thomas made sure the Sun fans who cheered for Clark throughout the night knew it was still her house.
Alyssa Thomas started her MVP pursuit off with style
Even after recording her historic triple-double, she still expressed the importance of her teammates and how they are the reason for her success, which shows her selflessness.
Thomas' court vision is overlooked and she makes the right pass. She can push the fast break and can finish at the rim at will. When the Sun are running the fast break, no one wants to take a charge from AT, which opens up the lanes for others to get an easy bucket.
Connecticut always has a chance to win any WNBA game because of their core and how AT leads the team. She is constantly moving with or without the basketball. Sun head coach Stephanie White doesn't have to draw up plays for her star player.
With two torn labrums, Thomas doesn't complain and she uses it as motivation to keep going. Last season, she finished second in MVP voting and is out to keep proving people wrong.
Nonetheless, the ultimate goal for AT and the Sun is to win the championship as they have come up short in two finals appearances out of the last five seasons (before 2024).