Alyssa Thomas calls out season-long racial abuse by Indiana Fever fans
Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs in the matchup between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun was filled with action on and off the court, with the Sun ultimately coming up with the 87-81 win to eliminate Indiana and advance to the next round.
It was off the court that caused a heated social media discourse where Alyssa Thomas addressed the racism she has experienced this season. Sun head coach Stephanie White and Fever head coach Christie Sides both addressed the issues after the game during the media availability.
Thomas left a statement postgame on the abuse players around the league have received from Fever fans.
Then shortly after the game ended the WNBA released a statement regarding fan conduct on X.
Many fans wondered why the league took so long to make a statement about this issue, considering it has been occurring all season long, according to their players. Before Game 2, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington posted a screenshot of a dangerous threat she received on social media on Instagram. The sender hoped someone "rapes you and cuts your head off." The sender referred to Carrington's foul on Clark in Game 1 when she hit her eye. Both players were asked about the incident and both said it was unintentional.
White spoke out for her players and said the media needs to do a better job, and the league needs to protect its players better.
"We in the media have to do a better job of not allowing trolls in social media to become the story," White said. "I feel like we have allowed trolls in social media to frame the narrative of what the story is. And it's unacceptable."
It is also worth noting that when the Chicago Sky were eliminated from playoff contention last week veteran players Dana Evans and Isabelle Harrison also spoke out about the hate they have been receiving from fans.
'I'll be honest, it was tough. It was really tough,' Evans said after the Sky fell to the Connecticut Sun in the season finale. 'We're professionals. We know that we can play this game, but when you've got people that's steady bashing you that's supposed to be our supporters, I feel like that was a little slap in the face.
This season has had its fair amount of ups and downs for the WNBA as they have gained a lot of visibility and popularity but it also has come with a fair amount of hate and backlash also. Many of the players are saying that they have never experienced so much hate until this season. Angel Reese of Chicago also has spoken about the racism and death threats that she has received throughout the season.
The final straw for the WNBA must have been Wednesday night when Carrington and Thomas spoke out about the same issue on the same day. As the league continues to rise and gain more and more attention, they have to focus on fixing this issue firmly and sustainably.