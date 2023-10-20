Amazon Prime broadcast goes haywire confusing one Josh Allen for another
Amazon Prime's TNF broadcast screwed up big-time ahead of the Saints-Jaguars game.
By Kristen Wong
Ahead of the Saints-Jaguars Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 7, Amazon Prime's broadcast made a pretty awful gaffe.
Amazon's analyst panel, which includes the likes of Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Richard Sherman, was discussing the Jaguars' defense ahead of the evening kickoff at Caesars Superdome.
Specifically, they mentioned Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Allen who has seven sacks on the season, good for third-most in the league.
The broadcast then was meant to cut to a clip of the Jaguars defender presumably blowing up offenses in recent games. Instead, the other Josh Allen got air-time. The one in Buffalo.
Amazon Prime TNF broadcast confuses Jaguars' Josh Allen and Bills' Josh Allen
One can only assume someone on Amazon's broadcasting team is going to get fired. Or at least sternly spoken to.
There's no excuse for failing to recognize the difference between quarterback Josh Allen and pass-rusher Josh Allen. Yes, they share the same name, and yes, they both play in the AFC, but that's about it.
The gaffe generated some laughs from the analyst crew, who were likely thinking the same thing as the audience: How embarrassing.
On Thursday night, only one Josh Allen will be playing -- the one responsible for 21 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and those seven glittering sacks this season.
Sending thoughts and prayers to the unpaid intern who produced the clip and will say, "It was an honest mistake."