America's 64-year reign in men's 4x100 medley relay officially snapped
By Lior Lampert
American males have literally set the gold standard for the men's 4x100 medley relay Olympic swimming competition.
Team USA has been unbeatable in this event, never losing a 4x100 medley relay race since it first got brought to the Olympics in 1960. However, that streak officially got snapped at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, with the Americans earning silver.
History was on the red, white and blue's side, though they needed a strong performance on Sunday to avoid blowing what's been an incredible run.
Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel and Hunter Armstrong did everything to avoid landing on the wrong side of a longstanding American record. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to overcome China.
With the weight of an entire nation watching, the pressure proved too much for the U.S., finishing 15 milliseconds behind China (3:28.01).
The United States has competed in 15 Olympics, winning gold at the men's medley relay every time. 1980, when they boycotted the Moscow Games, was the only year they didn't accomplish the feat.
Here's how the American gentleman's relay lineup shook out:
- Backstroke: Ryan Murphy
- Breaststroke: Nic Fink
- Butterfly: Caeleb Dressel
- Freestyle: Hunter Armstrong
Armstrong anchoring Team USA as the freestyle swimmer was a striking choice -- to say the least. Typically, he thrives as a backstroker and is not necessarily an Olympic-level freestyle competitor. Nonetheless, considering what was at stake, his performance had colossal ramifications.
Regardless, all eyes were on America to stave off what would mark a low point for the nation's swimming squad. Alas, the group fell short of their ultimate goal.
We witnessed arguably the most illustrious and dominant stretch in American men's swimming end in nail-biting fashion. While the odds were in Team USA's favor, China had the last laugh and dethroned them.