Amon-Ra St. Brown at the center of wild practice fight between Lions and Giants
By Mark Powell
NFL training camp can get chippy, let alone in a joint practice. That's exactly what occurred between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants on Monday morning, and star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was right in the middle of it.
St. Brown got into a shoving match with defensive back Dru Phillips, whose Giants teammates were quick to defend him in the secondary. When Lions players saw their high-priced wide receiver surrounded by dark blue jerseys, they stepped in as well. The end result was predictable, but thankfully no players were injured.
Overall, the Giants covered St. Brown well on a ball that was underthrown by starting quarterback Jared Goff. All of these players are taking the training wheels off before the preseason begins, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that emotions are running high.
Amon-Ra St. Brown at the center of everything for Lions
St. Brown plays such a vital role in the Lions offense, as Detroit spreads him anywhere out wide to in the slot. Ben Johnson isn't afraid to get creative. This offseason, the Lions inked St. Brown to a long-term contract extension, signing Goff's favorite target to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes at least $77 million in guarantees. Just a few months later, Detroit extended Goff as well, cementing the pair as Lions long term.
In 2023, St. Brown set career highs in receptions and receiving yards. He is one of the most precise route runners in the NFL, and uses that to his strength, especially on third down when the Lions need someone -- anyone -- to make a play. Goff sung his praises back in October, specifically in regard to St. Brown's work ethic.
"Certain guys are different. And I want to make a comparison, but I don't want it to sound crazy," quarterback Jared Goff told ESPN in October. "But the way that he is, in the weight room and on the field, are very similar in my experience with Aaron Donald. Like, it is business, business, business. He works harder than everybody."
St. Brown isn't the tallest or fastest receiver in the NFL, but he's arguably the hardest-working. That's a guy who takes practice -- even in August -- as seriously as anyone, which the Giants found out on Monday.