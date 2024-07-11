Amon-Ra St. Brown is getting heated in beef with trash talking Cowboys CB
By Jake Beckman
If you want to pick a fight with someone, you would be smart not to pick a fight with a psychopath. The Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown might just be a psychopath.
We’re talking about a guy who recites the list of the 16 wide receivers drafted before him in 2021 before every practice. The only other person in recorded history to do something like that was Arya Stark, and she ended up killing a whole bunch of people.
The Dallas Cowboys defensive back, Jourdan Lewis decided to talk a bunch of trash to St. Brown last year, which seems like a notably bad idea. You should probably not try to frustrate the lunatic who has a three-year-old chip on his shoulder. That being said, as a spectator, this is awesome.
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jourdan Lewis are trying to win the WR-CB Beef of the Year Award
There can’t ever be too many fights between wide receivers and cornerbacks because it makes for some of the most fun matchups. We’ve had Andre Johnson vs. Cortland Finnegan, Odell Beham Jr. vs. Josh Norman, and Mike Evans vs. Marshawn Lattimore. They make for 'must watch' TV.
While the Evans/Lattimore beef is still ongoing, Evans is getting older and no one knows how much time he has left in the league. That’s why it’s super refreshing to hear the 24-year-old Amon-Ra St. Brown and 28-year-old Jourdan Lewis are stirring the pot for a full-fledged beef stew.
Amon-Ra went on The Pivot Podcast and was asked about his “least favorite DB to face” and the DB that St. Brown brought up Jourdan Lewis, but he did it in a pretty aggressive way by saying, “One guy that comes to mind is Jourdan Lewis, I think is his name, from the Cowboys.”
That’s great. That’s an amazing way to get underneath someone’s skin. Know their name, say it, and then act like the guy isn’t important by questioning yourself on knowing his name. That’s textbook stuff right there.
He went on to say that Lewis was doing some intense chirping throughout the Week 17 game. He said, “He was talking crazy out of pocket.” There’s no way we’ll ever know what that means, but if a psychopath says that you’re out of pocket, then you’re definitely out of pocket.
St. Brown went on to say, “I'm not worried about him. But once he starts talking like that, it's like alright, if I do get a chance to kill him, Imma kill him.” You have to hear it because he used a very deliberate emphasis on the “kill him” part.
St. Brown did exactly what he set out to do because Jourdan Lewis responded, albeit indirectly. He put a couple of slides on his Instagram story acknowledging Amon-Ra. One was a clip of St. Brown’s on the show with the caption, “It’s only for y’all fr,” implying that he’s only doing the trash-talking to the Lion’s receivers. His second slide said, “I am passionate about my craft and don’t want to be friends with everyone, especially with a Detroit Lion not from Detroit.”
It should be noted that Lewis is from Detroit, so maybe he has some kind of pride given that it’s his hometown team, but still, it’s kind of weird. It’s a league where players with all kinds of different backgrounds come from all over the country to play in a city and for a team that pays them. Yes, it’s certainly cool when a player plays for their hometown team, but that’s an incredible rarity.
Nonetheless, hats off to Lewis for seeing a spot where he could jump in and talk more trash. If the St. Brown/Lewis thing becomes a good (read: physical and violent) rivalry, then we should all remember the Summer of 2024 when these two players started openly hating each other.
Detroit travels down to Dallas in Week 6, so mark your calendars for Amon-Ra v. Jourdan II, where we can only hope there are fireworks.