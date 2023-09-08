NBC cuts away from Lions star's supposed NSFW touchdown celebration faster than you can say FCC
Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season, and NBC had to cut away from his celebration.
By Mark Powell
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the first touchdown of the NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs. St. Brown is expected to play an important role on this rapidly-improving Detroit offense, though he might hear from the league office for his celly.
Detroit should be much improved from just a season ago, when they were one game away from reaching the NFL Playoffs. If they can avoid their disastrous pitfalls from the 2022 campaign, then the Lions could be a force in the NFC North. Still, this is a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs for six seasons. Dan Campbell has changed the culture and then some.
As St. Brown took out some of his own...frustrations...on the football, NBC cut away in record timing.
Now, do I know what St. Brown was trying to show us? Absolutely not. Yet, I'm going to give the NBC production crew the benefit of the doubt.
Why did NBC pan away from Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown's celebration?
From the look of just a few seconds of film, it's tough to tell exactly what St. Brown's intentions were. Considering the live broadcast has the advantage of a few seconds of air time, I'm going to guess it wasn't pretty.
St. Brown was a sleeper fantasy football target for several reasons. First, Jared Goff's improvement over the last few seasons has not gone unnoticed. Second, St. Brown is one of the best route runners in football, and deserves more recognition outside of the Motor City.
If Detroit is to exceed expectations this season, much of it will be on this emerging offense, which features a lot of talent at the skill positions around Goff. Once Jameson Williams comes back midseason, Goff will have an incredible amount of weapons to choose from.
Detroit just has to stay afloat until then.