An Astros-Tigers trade that sends Justin Verlander back to his first home
Before the 2024 season started, the projections and experts all said that the Detroit Tigers would be a bottom feeder of the league and the Houston Astros would remain among the league's best teams.
Fast forward to 25 percent of the way through the season and the exact opposite is the case. The Astros look to be prime candidates to be sellers at the deadline and the Tigers could find themselves in position to compete in the AL Central. That's exactly why baseball is such a beautiful game.
These two teams, though different in many ways, could find some common ground in the trade market before this year's deadline. The Astros have a pitcher, who they may want to move, that the Tigers are rather familiar with. Former Tiger, Justin Verlander.
A potential Astros-Tigers trade that sends Justin Verlander back where his career started
Who would have ever thought that we would be in a position to see the Tigers reuniting with one of the best pitchers to ever suit up for them?
This trade would probably be easier to put together than most think, too. First and foremost, the Tigers have a plethora of pitching prospects they could move to acquire Verlander. In fact, the Tigers could likely get Verlander in a one for one deal.
The Astros would likely want a top pitching prospect for Verlander. Obviously, Detroit won't part with their top prospect Jackson Jobe, so that leaves Ty Madden as the next best option.
Madden is often overshadowed by Jobe, Reese Olson and Sawyer Gipson-Long, all of whom look a bit more fit for the big leagues at the moment. This leaves Detroit with a willingness to part ways with this prospect if Verlander is available.
For Houston, they're likely going to trade away a few of their big names this season. If they enter this kind of fire sale, Verlander absolutely has to go. Verlander would, more than likely, be willing to go back to his first home in Detroit.
If the Astros can land a top arm like Ty Madden, who's shown flashes of potential (3.47 ERA in 272 professional innings), then Houston would be foolish to not take it.
The idea of sending Justin Verlander out into the sunset in the uniform of the team that he debuted for over 20 years ago is a true storybook ending to a Hall of Fame career.