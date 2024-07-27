An emergency Braves-White Sox trade to reclaim wild card from Mets
For the entire season, the Atlanta Braves have held firm control over the top National League Wild Card spot. Injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr., among others, have limited the Braves from competing in the NL East.
Now, for the first time in weeks, the Braves have fallen from the top wild card spot, being overtaken by their division rivals, the New York Mets. Atlanta is going to need to respond accordingly at the trade deadline if they want to compete in the National League.
After losing Acuña, Atlanta has been in need of an outfielder. They've yet to make a move for one, but they still have a few days before the deadline. One intriguing option is the Chicago White Sox veteran, Tommy Pham. Pham would be a cheap option that Atlanta has been searching for.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.)
A Braves-White Sox trade for an outfield upgrade in Atlanta
Pham, 36, is slashing .267/.333/.382 with an OPS+ just over 100. The veteran is on an expiring deal and would cost the Braves close to nothing in terms of prospect capital.
The real intriguing aspect of Pham's game is his ability to platoon. Against left-handed pitchers, Pham is slashing .255/.377/.471 in 2024, good for an OPS nearly .200 points higher against lefties than righties. Over the course of his lengthy big league career, Pham is slashing .270/.381/.454 against southpaws.
This deal would be a simple one for one trade that sends a backend top 30 prospect from the Braves farm system over to the White Sox for Pham. Pham is on an expiring deal and he's worth negative WAR on the season. The White Sox don't have much leverage in a negotiation for him at all.
Keller, 20, is the exact kind of prospect that Chicago is looking for. He's a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher that is still finding his way in professional baseball. He's struggled in his short pro ball career, but the idea here is that he's still young and very projectable. If he can learn to find the zone with a bit more frequency, he could work his way up the minor leagues.
The idea here is that the Braves need an outfielder. Pham is one of the cheapest options on the market and he would platoon well with some of the players in the current Braves outfield.