An emergency Dodgers-Diamondbacks trade with Mookie Betts on the shelf
The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves in quite the predicament. Their infield depth has already been shallow, as is, and now they will be without their superstar shortstop, Mookie Betts, following a broken bone in his wrist.
Betts is set to miss 6-8 weeks with the injury, leaving the Dodgers without a quality shortstop, and more importantly, infield depth for the next two months. Max Muncy also sits on the injured list with Betts.
Gavin Lux and Kike Hernandez have struggled mightily this year, leaving the Dodgers with almost no options to replace Betts. That's why they need to turn to the trade market if they want to have any sort of success in replacing Betts and improving their infield depth.
A Dodgers-Diamondbacks trade to replace Mookie Betts with Arizona's rookie infielder
This trade can only happen under a few special circumstances. The first is that the Diamondbacks would need to fall out of playoff contention. While they're in contention for the NL Wild Card, the Diamondbacks would have no interest in moving their starting lineup.
That is unless the Dodgers are willing to pay a bit more than usual in order to make the deal go through. That's exactly what this trade does.
In this deal, the Dodgers would be sending two MLB ready prospects to Arizona for their rookie middle infielder. Alexander sits on a cheap, controllable contract that would work well with the Dodgers.
The two prospects being dealt are pitcher Landon Knack and shortstop Trey Sweeney.
Knack has had major league success in the past but hasn't stuck in the big leagues because of the Dodgers depth on the mound. The right hander has tremendous talent and likely belongs on a big-league mound right now. If dealt to Arizona, he becomes a big leaguer within a few weeks of the move.
Trey Sweeney is another prospect that's close to big league ready, though his ceiling isn't as high as Knack's on Alexander's. Sweeney is slashing .238/.326/.418 in Triple-A this season, showing that he still needs a bit more time in the minors before a call up. Sweeney's struggles in 2024 are the main reason he can't be called up and plugged into the lineup right now.
Alexander would be a huge addition for the Dodgers as he's having a rather good 2024 season. He's slashing .279/.342/.397 with an OPS+ of 113 in 136 at bats. He's versatile as a fielder, playing all across the infield besides first base. His talent and versatility is exactly what would cause the Dodgers to pay a bit more than his value here. That and their desperation after losing Betts.