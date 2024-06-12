An emergency Phillies-Blue Jays trade to responsibly replace JT Realmuto
The news has come out that the Philadelphia Phillies All-Star catcher JT Realmuto will require meniscus surgery in order to fix an issue in his knee that he's dealt with for some time now. The thought is that he'll return this year, but there is an outside chance that the damage is more than expected, which could result in extra missed time.
Either way, the Phillies need to look to fill that spot in their lineup to keep their pursuit of the best record in baseball alive. The Braves will look to be aggressive at the deadline as Atlanta is determined to catch the Phillies in the NL East. Philadelphia needs to match that aggressive attitude, starting with trading for a quality backstop.
A Phillies-Blue Jays trade that replaces the injured JT Realmuto
The Toronto Blue Jays could enter a bit of a fire sale with the way the season is panning out. Their catcher, Danny Jansen, is on an expiring deal and is likely headed out the door after this season. Toronto is in prime position to deal Jansen away at the deadline, especially with how much Philadelphia might be willing to offer for him.
The Phillies may be overpaying a bit here for the Blue Jays catcher, but this would be to jump the line of other teams and get a trade done as soon as possible. If the Phillies want to win the division, they can't sit here until the end of July and wait to make a deal for a catcher. They need to do it now and this package could be enough to force Toronto into a deal.
McGarry, the Phillies 10th-ranked prospect, is a bit of a risk. He's wild, but when he's in and around the zone, he's dominant. His fastball is electric, and he could be a solid big leaguer with improved command. Obviously, the floor for a prospect with questionable command is as low as it gets because you can't defend walks, but McGarry is talented enough to headline this deal.
Ricketts, another top 20 prospect in the Phillies system, is a pure hitter. He's currently slashing .283/.401/.407 at the Double-A level while playing a premium position as a catcher. He could be fast tracked to replace Jansen as the Blue Jays backstop of the future, if all goes right in this deal.
But the Phillies would need this trade now, not in a month and a half. The next six weeks while they're without Realmuto is where the true value in Danny Jansen would be. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Phillies get ultra-aggressive very soon.