An Orioles trade package that could land them much more than Mason Miller
The Baltimore Orioles could draw a blueprint on how to successfully rebuild a baseball team. Through their rebuild, they've built one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the entire league, while also holding onto the best farm system in the entire league.
With such a luxury, it allows the Orioles to get incredibly aggressive in the trade market, meaning they could make a huge splash in the coming weeks.
They have a need for another outfielder and for a high leverage bullpen arm and they could grab both positions in one trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Albeit it would be a blockbuster of a deal.
A blockbuster Orioles-Athletics trade to send Mason Miller and Brent Rooker to Baltimore
The Athletics have been rumored to be shopping their star closer, Mason Miller. The key here is they're shopping him, not selling him. They will be open to hearing deals for him, but not outwardly trying to trade him.
Brent Rooker, on the other hand, is likely to be dealt by the Athletics to whichever team is willing to pay the most. Rooker has an additional year of team control on his contract.
The Orioles have the farm system that would be required to go out and put together a blockbuster trade to acquire both these A's in one swoop.
There's a ton to look at here, so stay with me.
Coby Mayo is a top 20 prospect in baseball. Dylan Beavers and Chayce McDermott are two more top 10 prospects in the Orioles system. Billy Cook is the Orioles 30th-ranked prospect, but he seems MLB ready and he's had a solid year.
The Athletics won't get a package like this from any other team in the league, frankly because this deal has as much talent as any trade in recent history.
Would the Orioles like to move a package of prospects this massive? No, not necessarily. Would they be willing to? Absolutely, if it lands them this kind of return.
This deal fills the two biggest holes in their roster in the biggest way possible. Adding Rooker to their outfield creates another wrinkle on offense that can improve one of the better lineups in the league.
Adding Miller to their bullpen would create one of the nastiest backend duos in MLB history when Felix Bautista returns from elbow surgery next year. The Orioles would be even more loaded than they already are, while keeping their top prospect and four of their top five prospects. If I'm the Orioles, I send this deal in without a second thought. and if I'm the Athletics, I accept it without hesitation too.