Andrew Nembhard contract details, grade: Pacers lock up postseason hero on bargain deal

With Andrew Nembhard’s extension not kicking in until 2025, the Pacers have their breakout guard under contract for $61 million over the next four years:



2024-25 = $2.0 million

2025-26 = $18.1 million

2026-27 = $19.6 million

2027-28 = $21.0 million



A massive steal for Indiana.