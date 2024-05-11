Andrew Nembhard simultaneously saves Pacers season, breaks Knicks heart in Game 3
By Lior Lampert
Right when New York Knicks All-Star floor general Jalen Brunson knotted up Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers in their second-round NBA playoff matchup by sinking a contested step back three over the outstretched arms of wing Aaron Nesmith in the final minute of the contest and put them in a position to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, combo guard Andrew Nembhard returned the favor with a cold-blooded 31-foot shot to neutralize the clutch bucket.
The Knicks defended the possession almost perfectly, with center Isaiah Hartenstein guarding Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton beyond the arc and Deuce McBride bringing help to forcing Nembhard to retrieve the ball from near halfcourt, who lost his handle while stepping back on Brunson and heaving up a prayer over him as the shot clock was expiring -- hitting nothing but nylon.
Pacers G Andrew Nembhard simultaneously saves the Pacers season and breaks the Knicks hearts
Not only was it a solid defensive effort from the Knicks and a successful all-out attempt to let someone other than Haliburton beat them, but they dared Indiana to put the ball in Nembhard's hands with the game on the line and understandably so, considering the players on the floor for the Pacers and his struggles shooting the ball during the contest (1-of-7 from the field with two points leading up to the late-second three).
Nembhard did not look like he wanted to shoot the ball but had no choice, and even he was surprised it went in based on his reaction. Nonetheless, it was the most significant moment of his career, virtually saving the Pacers from the dreaded 3-0 series playoff deficit with his late-game heroics. Instead, Indiana now has life with a chance to even the score on Sunday in Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It will be interesting to see how both teams respond to such an emotional, momentum-shifting result on such a short turnaround, especially the Knicks as the ones on the losing end of it.