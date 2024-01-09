3 Andrew Wiggins trades to resurrect Warriors season
The Golden State Warriors are two games below .500 with struggling vets and discontent youth. It would appear Andrew Wiggins is on the trade block as a result.
2. Warriors can trade Andrew Wiggins to Heat
This trade is more in line with the Jonathan Kuminga crusade. The Warriors essentially dump Wiggins' four-year contract for Kyle Lowry's expiring deal. Golden State doesn't need another aged-out point guard with limited defensive utility, but Lowry's timely 3s and timeless smarts could provide value to the second unit.
Jonathan Kuminga would assume Wiggins' traditional spot in the starting five or receive a heavier workload off the bench, with Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody also stepping into more prominent roles. Haywood Highsmith has the feel of a salary toss-in, but he's a springy 6-foot-7 wing who can contribute amply on defense.
The Miami Heat would essentially take on the Wiggins reclamation project. No coach maximizes their players better than Erik Spoelstra, and Wiggins would meaningfully improve his odds of contending for a title in 2024. The Heat could use another creator to ease the burden on Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, but in lieu of a true No. 1 playmaker becoming available, Wiggins is probably preferable to Zach LaVine as far as big-salary gambles are concerned.
There's reason to believe Wiggins can eventually get back to the excellent standard he set during the Warriors' title run. He's only 28 years old, so there should be plenty of gas left in the tank. Spoelstra will place Wiggins in favorable spots on offense. On defense, the idea of Adebayo, Butler, and Wiggins on the same court in the postseason is quite tantalizing. There is some potential bad blood to clean up between Butler and Wiggins dating back to their shared tenure in Minnesota, but this makes sense fit-wise. Bridges can be mended.
Miami might have to part with a few minor draft assets to get this deal across the finish line, but frankly, Wiggins' contract is not one teams will bid high for.