Andy Reid comforted scared Chiefs fans after Super Bowl parade shooting
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade ended in horror, as 22 people were injured and 1 woman was killed. Andy Reid did his best to provide support during these trying times.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade was meant to be a day of celebration, but unfortunately it took a dark turn due to a shooting outside Union Station towards the end of the event. Police identified two suspects, per the Associated Press. Police Chief Stacey Graves said 22 people were injured as a result of the shooting and stampede thereafter.
“We are working to determine the involvement of others. And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation,” Graves said, per the AP.
Sports are a fabric of the community, and we can only hope this doesn't impact future Championship parades. Celebrating with fellow fans is part of what makes professional athletics worth the investment. Sure, you may wait decades in between titles, but when your team actually comes through, there is no feeling like it.
How Andy Reid comforted scared Chiefs fans after Super Bowl parade shooting
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did his best to comfort at least one fan outside Union Station. Per the Kansas City Star, Reid offered his support to one fan in panic after the shooting.
“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” Gabe Wallace said. “… He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.”
Reid left to check on others, as well.
Since the events that transpired on Wednesday, many Chiefs players have reached out to the community for ways to help, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Kansas City players want nothing more than to repay a favor to Chiefs Kingdom, which has supported them in their highest of highs and (prior to their Super Bowl runs) lowest of lows.
Sports matter. In the aftermath of a tragic event like that which occurred on Wednesday, we should not run away from the obvious questions which follow -- why here, why now? As for Reid, he is doing his part, which is all any of us can ask of him.