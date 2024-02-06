Andy Reid gives pessimistic update on Chiefs star for Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII without one of their best offensive players on the field.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII without one of their best offensive players on the field.
All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney sustained a pectoral injury during the AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. There have been lingering questions regarding the severity of the injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported that Joe Thuney received "varying opinions" about whether his pectoral injury was a tear or a strain.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has only missed two games in his career, but this injury was significant enough to keep him from playing in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. Backup guard Nick Allegretti stepped into the role and helped the Chiefs survive against the Ravens, 17-10.
Now, Kansas City doesn't expect to have Thuney for the Super Bowl.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn't expect All-Pro LG Joe Thuney to play in Super Bowl
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called Thuney a "long shot" to play in Super Bowl LVIII, according to Adam Schefter.
Thuney was among the players brought in to retool Kansas City's offensive line after their humiliating loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. The eight-year veteran has been one of the Chiefs' highest-paid players since he joined the team, and he's been worth every penny.
Thuney has been an anchor for the Chiefs' offensive line. He had the best Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade (83.4) among all guards during the 2023 NFL season, allowing just 33 pressures on 740 pass-blocking snaps.
He didn't allow a single pressure or sack in the two postseason games he played this season, continuing his stellar play from the regular season. Thuney has played 30 straight games (1,844 snaps) without a holding penalty, 17 straight games without a false start and 10 straight games without allowing a sack.
The Chiefs will miss Thuney's Super Bowl experience and leadership. Despite only being in his eighth season, this would have been Thuney's fifth Super Bowl appearance. Among active players, Thuney has started 18 playoff games — among active players, only quarterback Aaron Rodgers (21) and Travis Kelce (21) have started more.
The Chiefs will likely plug Allegretti back into the starting lineup for the Super Bowl. Allegretti was among the offensive line that got blamed for Kansas City's Super Bowl loss.
Reid will have to hope that his offensive line holds up better on Sunday than it did the last time Allegretti played in the championship game.