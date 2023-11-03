Andy Reid had 'choice words' for Chiefs after loss to Broncos
Andy Reid is trying to light a fire inside of the Kansas City Chiefs after their bad loss to Denver.
By John Buhler
Ahead of a huge game across the pond vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning, Andy Reid was apparently less than thrilled about his team's performance in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Although Reid's Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 on the season and comfortably in first place in the middling AFC West, he knows the type of play demonstrated vs. Denver will not cut it vs. Miami at all.
Tight end Travis Kelce told Rich Eisen that Reid had "choice words" for the Chiefs after the Denver loss, offering them a challenge to get through this patch of adversity. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed Kelce's sentiment. Kansas City was sloppy offensively vs. the Broncos with plenty of turnovers and dropped passes throughout the contest. This was Kelce and Mahomes' side of the ball.
Although the Chiefs are among the favorites to get to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, you have to remember that no team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots. Not only that, but there almost always is one team that suffers from a Super Bowl hangover the year after going there. Look no further than the total disaster the 2022 Los Angeles Rams were.
Not to say Kansas City is backsliding, but the AFC's upper crust is elite and the bottom is improving.
Keep in mind that the Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars are all 6-2 on the year and leading their respective divisions as well. This game Dolphins game in Germany is massive.
Andy Reid lights fire in Kansas City Chiefs with an impassioned speech
No, it would not shock me to see the Chiefs come out with a crashing sense of urgency in the Dolphins game. Miami may have gotten off to a hot start, but it does not appear that they are a flash in the pan or are slowing down anytime soon either. Furthermore, only one team gets home-field advantage in each conference. The Chiefs do not want to lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to Miami.
The good news for the Chiefs is this type of adversity they are going up against is not manufactured. Denver has been hot garbage pretty much ever since Peyton Manning hung up the spikes after Super Bowl 50's win eight years ago. The Broncos have gotten off to a slow start, but are starting to play more competitive football with Sean Payton, now roughly a third of the way through his first season.
The bad news is more and more teams are gunning for the Chiefs in the AFC. If Denver can beat them, heck, anybody can. Losing in Week 1 to the Detroit Lions is one thing, but falling like this to a team you have owned for the better part of a decade now in Denver is certainly troubling. If the Chiefs think they can just cakewalk to the Arrowhead Invitational again in January, they are sorely mistaken.
Although the Chiefs still absolutely repeat as Super Bowl champions, they will have to put in the work.