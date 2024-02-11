Andy Reid honors Kansas City Chiefs legend with Super Bowl 58 jacket
Andy Reid paid homage to a Kansas City Chiefs head coach while making his entrance at Super Bowl 58.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the past five years and are on the verge of being the NFL's next dynasty. Their Super Bowl defense tour wasn't pretty, as they struggled down the stretch of the season, notably due to wide receiver drop issues and lack of quality protection from the offensive line. But once the playoffs began, the Chiefs flicked the proverbial power switch on, and they looked like their old dominant selves.
Credit can be given to head coach Andy Reid, who had the team ready for their three playoff games against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens to reach Super Bowl 58. In the Bills and Ravens matchups, the Chiefs were the underdogs.
On Sunday, Feb. 11, the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. With a win, the Chiefs will win their fourth Lombardi Trophy. All eyes were on the entrances for members of both the Chiefs and 49ers.
Reid showed up paying homage to former Chiefs head coach Hank Stram.
Andy Reid pays homage to Hank Stram with jacket ahead of Super Bowl 58
Reid wore a black sports coat, complete with a red Chiefs logo. This is similar to the coat that Stram wore for Super Bowl 4 back in the 1969 season, the first time the organization won the title.
The Chiefs faced off against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4 and picked up the 23-7 win. Quarterback Len Dawson was named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 142 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 12-of-17 pass attempts.
Stram won a Super Bowl title and three American Football League (AFL) championships during his tenure with the Chiefs and Dallas Texans. Stram holds a 124-76-10 record as head coach for the organization.
After Super Bowl 4, the Chiefs wouldn't make it back to the big game until 50 years later. It just so happens that Kansas City's opponents in that game was San Francisco. The Chiefs picked up their second Super Bowl title after winning 31-20. This was also the first Super Bowl title that Reid won as a head coach.
Now, Reid has the chance to win his third Super Bowl title if they are to beat the 49ers. With Reid donning the Stram-style jacket, Chiefs fans expect the team to win by a large margin.