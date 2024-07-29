Andy Reid's message to Skyy Moore puts young Chiefs receiver on the hot seat
By Mark Powell
2024 will mark Skyy Moore's third season in the NFL since being drafted out of Western Michigan in the second round in 2022. While Moore has known nothing but team success in the NFL, as his Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls since he was drafted, the 23-year-old hasn't cemented himself as a key figure in Kansas City's receiver room just yet.
Moore couldn't get off the ground in his rookie season, starting just three games and catching 22 passes for 250 yards. Much of that was written off as Moore struggling to understand the concepts in Andy Reid's offense at such a young age. However, his second season wasn't much better, some of which can be blamed on injury.
The Chiefs have struggled to replace Tyreek Hill since trading him to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Hill signed a long-term contract in Miami -- one Kansas City refused to give him. While Moore has struggled, teammate Rashee Rice thrived in 2023, becoming the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in the room.
The time is now for Skyy Moore to prove himself with Chiefs
This offseason, Brett Veach signed Hollywood Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round. Moore should be scared about his status in a receiver room that has grown more talented since last season ended.
"Listen, he's a few years into this thing now," Reid said of Moore. "So just cut loose and play. Let's not think through it – go play. He's doing a nice job of that. He's actually playing good football right now."
Per Sports Illustrated, Moore's advanced metrics all dropped alongside his counting numbers, with "stats like his success rate (44.7%), catch percentage (55.3), yards per target (6.4) and passer rating when thrown to (50.8)" all falling as well. Veach praised Moore's work ethic last April, which is a sign the Chiefs believe in his development.
"With Skyy, Skyy's always been a mentally tough kid," Veach said. "He had that knee injury last year, too, so to some degree, just these guys being on the field, staying healthy and then making plays when their number's called."
As mentally tough as Moore may be, he's out of runway. The time is now to make a real contribution in the passing game.