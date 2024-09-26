Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes have a message for Chiefs fans worried about Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce is used to having eight catches and 69 yards in a game. He’s not used to that total through a three-game stretch.
The All-Pro tight end is under scrutiny, justified or not, for his unconventional start to the NFL season. Both Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid have doubled-down their support for Kelce, letting Chiefs fans know they really shouldn't be alarmed just yet—there's quite a lot of evidence to support the Kelce drama is overblown.
As analysts and fans criticize Kelce's start, Mahomes credits the way defenses are playing Kelce. According to Chiefs Wire, Mahomes said as teams adjust to Rashee Rice, who’s had a tremendous start to the season, that could open up Kelce more. “That’s when Travis will eat,” the QB said. As for Reid: “Travis is fine.”
Not even Kelce seems alarmed by the lack of personal stats he’s accumulated. On his podcast,New Heights, with former NFL center and his brother Jason Kelce, Travis said he isn’t getting bogged down in the stats. If the Chiefs have a successful offense, that’s the priority, he says.
Kelce’s breakout game will happen against the LA Chargers
While Kelce hasn’t looked like himself to start his 12th season in the NFL, if there are any games he has a chance to silence the criticism surrounding him, it's the Chargers game—and it couldn’t come any sooner. In his last five regular season games against the Chargers, he’s eclipsed more than 100 receiving yards four times and scored in all but two of those games.
He has multiple receiving touchdowns in two of the last five games against the Chargers, including a three-touchdown performance back in 2022. So yes, it’s pretty likely he’ll finally have that vintage performance fans have been eagerly waiting for.
It also might be why Reid and Mahomes aren’t troubled either.
Rashee Rice’s strong start may have an affect on Kelce’s unusual start
Since Tyreek Hill abruptly left Kansas City in the midst of a budding dynasty, the looming question has always been who would replace him. And in 2024, the Chiefs might have that answer in Rashee Rice.
He’s the Chiefs’ leading receiver with 288 yards and two touchdowns catches. He’s certainly trending toward the next explosive weapon in the always potent Kansas City offense.
Because of his production and elevated role this year that could also be the reason Kelce doesn’t have a touchdown catch or even over 100 total yards yet.
Mahomes, Reid and Kelce credited the way defenses are playing Kelce, which may have slowed his success through three games. But Kelce said in his podcast that he isn’t using that as an excuse. If Rice continues to produce the way he has, defenses will adjust. Maybe that will be the trigger for Kelce to turn the 2024 season around.