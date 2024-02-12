Andy Reid reveals what happened during sideline incident with Travis Kelce
Andy Reid didn't excuse Travis Kelce's actions on the sideline of the Super Bowl.
By Josh Wilson
In the heat of the moment, Kansas City Chiefs tight end screamed at his head coach, Andy Reid, during the Super Bowl. Unshockingly given the amount of camera angles that go into the production of the big game, all of it was documented and replayed in slow motion. Quickly, it was clipped and shared ad naseum on social media, and then promptly meme'd.
Reid was clearly blindsided by Kelce, flinching from a jump scare caused by him not seeing the enraged Kelce coming his way. Kelce was coming at Reid after a Chiefs turnover.
After the game, with the Chiefs walking away victorious and with their third Super Bowl in five years, Reid was asked about the moment.
Andy Reid addresses Travis Kelce spat on sideline
Reid had this to say after the game:
"He caught me off balance," Reid started. "The guy makes me feel young. He's been with us longer than anybody. He's a seasoned veteran and he caught me off guard, then I had to go take care of business with him. So, my balance was off."
He navigated the fine line of "nothing to see here," and "I did have to have a talk with him." Clearly, the way Kelce behaved is inappropriate. Even if there was a mistake made, there is a reason Reid has won three Super Bowls, and it's important his players trust his judgement and strategy. Of course, no quality head coach would smother dissenting opinions, but there's a more acceptable way to bring them to the surface than the way Kelce did it.
His wife, asked about if she saw it, wholesomely added, "I saw the replay, so I was like, 'Oh! Wonder what that is!'"
Reid didn't dismiss the issue as a non-problem, but he also didn't chastise him for it.